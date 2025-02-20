More VOCFM News

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges fair talks after a meeting between the US and Russian officials took place in Riyadh

By Kouthar Sambo

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged fair talks after a meeting between the US and Russian officials took place in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, on Tuesday (18 February 2025). According to Zelenksy, negotiations to end the war with Russia must involve Ukraine and Europe after bilateral US-Russia talks.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, an international relations expert and Mail and Guardian Columnist, Donovan Williams, said the move is simply “a meeting to get to a peace summit.”

“Why did Zelenksy not have a problem last year in June when North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Europe, and the US had an actual peace summit in Switzerland to end the war in Ukraine and did not have Russia there?” Williams challenged.

“This not a peace summit in Riyadh – it’s what we call talks about talks,” clarified Williams.

*Listen further as he unpacks the latest around this matter. 

Photo: ZelenskyyUa/X

