President Donald Trump maintained threats of military intervention in the West African nation regarding the alleged persecution of Christians

Nigeria expressed its openness to US assistance in combating armed groups, provided its territorial integrity is upheld, as President Donald Trump maintained threats of military intervention in the West African nation regarding the alleged persecution of Christians.

On Sunday, officials and experts in Nigeria rejected Trump’s assertions of widespread Christian killings, emphasizing that Boko Haram and al-Qaeda-affiliated groups attack individuals of various religions in Africa’s most populous nation.

Speaking to VOC News, Nabilah Usman, a Journalist from Radio Now in Nigeria, noted that analystsand officials of Nigeria have cited the region’s mineral deposits of possible interest for the U.S. since the country is rich in oil and gas.

Photo: @aonanuga1956/X [President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday in Owerri, Imo State, refuting allegations of religious genocide in the country, saying no religion is under siege.]

