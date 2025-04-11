President Donald Trump announces a 90-day pause on tariffs for countries affected by increased U.S. trade duties

By Kouthar Sambo

President Donald Trump has announced a 90-day pause on tariffs for countries affected by increased U.S. trade duties, amid the ongoing trade war with China. This comes after Trump raised tariffs on Chinese goods to 125%, accusing Beijing of showing a “lack of respect” following its decision to impose 84% tariffs on U.S. imports.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, international relations expert Mika Kubayi said Trump has “alienated the entire world” by imposing widespread tariff hikes.

“Trump’s decision to pause tariffs isn’t out of goodwill toward these countries—it’s because the move is starting to hurt the U.S. economy. It’s affecting the domestic stock market, and companies are essentially losing money,” Kubayi explained.

Photo: Pixabay