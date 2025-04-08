President Cyril Ramaphosa says the ANC’s National Executive Committee will decide on the way forward on the GNU

By Kouthar Sambo

President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that the future of the Government of National Unity (GNU) will be determined by the African National Congress (ANC)’s National Executive Committee (NEC). His remarks come after the ANC successfully passed the national budget last Wednesday.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, political analyst Dr Levy Ndou said both the ANC and its GNU partners need to reassess their positions.

“The concept of the GNU was carefully negotiated and conceptualised by the ANC leadership,” said Ndou. “Given the well-known challenges within the GNU, many people are now looking to the ANC’s leadership to decide what should happen next.”

