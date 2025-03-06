President Cyril Ramaphosa meets with President Daniel Chapo of Mozambique earlier this week to bolster political ties

By Kouthar Sambo

In an effort to strengthen political cooperation at the bilateral, regional, continental, and global levels, President Cyril Ramaphosa met with President Daniel Chapo of Mozambique earlier this week at his official residence, Genadendal, in Cape Town. According to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), President Chapo’s recent inauguration underscores Mozambique’s status as both a close partner and an immediate neighbor of South Africa.

“The discussions between the two leaders centered on enhancing cooperation and strengthening state institutions. The relationship between South Africa and Mozambique is deeply rooted in a shared historical struggle against apartheid and colonialism. This bond is further reinforced by familial ties and cultural similarities that unite the two nations,” DIRCO stated.

“Currently, South African companies have invested an estimated R155 billion to R175 billion in Mozambique, creating over 42,000 jobs. Several key South African firms recently established the South African Chamber of Commerce to promote trade and investment between the two countries. Additionally, Mozambique plays a crucial role in South Africa’s energy security,” DIRCO added.

The department further emphasized that the bilateral meeting aligned with President Ramaphosa’s commitment in the 2025 State of the Nation Address to leverage international relations for the advancement of humanity and the strengthening of global trade relations.

Photo: PresidencyZA/X