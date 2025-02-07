President Cyril Ramaphosa is confident that the energy sector in South Africa is improving

Addressing the country on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africans need to get past the risk of load shedding.

This after rolling black-outs was reinstated last weekend. According to Ramaphosa, the nation’s energy situation is improving. He claims that the energy system has undergone a comprehensive makeover. According to Ramaphosa, the government would release R940 billion over the course of the next three years to construct and upgrade infrastructure.

Non-Profit organisation, The Green Connection welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) under the Government of National Unity.

Speaking to VOC News Lisa Makaula, Advocacy Officer at The Green Connection said they are happy that government will be prioritizing growing the renewable energy industry.

“This will essentially provide growth to the economy while at the same time creating more employment opportunities in the market. We hope that by growing the market, we will not forget to ensure that that the poorest of the poor benefit from what was stated,” she added.