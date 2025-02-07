More VOCFM News

President Cyril Ramaphosa is confident that the energy sector in South Africa is improving

Addressing the country on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africans need to get past the risk of load shedding.

This after rolling black-outs was reinstated last weekend. According to Ramaphosa, the nation’s energy situation is improving. He claims that the energy system has undergone a comprehensive makeover. According to Ramaphosa, the government would release R940 billion over the course of the next three years to construct and upgrade infrastructure.

Non-Profit organisation, The Green Connection welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) under the Government of National Unity.

Speaking to VOC News Lisa Makaula, Advocacy Officer at The Green Connection said they are happy that government will be prioritizing growing the renewable energy industry.

“This will essentially provide growth to the economy while at the same time creating more employment opportunities in the market. We hope that by growing the market, we will not forget to ensure that that the poorest of the poor benefit from what was stated,” she added.

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app