PRE-TEEN RUNS INITIATIVE TO HELP LESS FORTUNATE

By Rachel Mohamed

Last year VOC Breakfast Show hosted 10-year-old Jihad Otto from Heideveld who played the character of Byron in his first debut in the Show Max series named “Spinners.”
Otto and his father joined the Breakfast team in the studio to chat about his family and started running a drive to make a difference in the lives of many by providing much-needed support to the less fortunate.

Ottos’s dad (Riyaad) said that his son’s appearance on Show Max has opened many doors for him to take roles in other action-packed movies.

“ From Spinners opportunities have evolved for Jihad. He will be going to Italy soon for a different movie. Overall, his path has been broadened and we also want to give back to the community.”

Listen here for the full interview:

VOC News
Photo: Supplied

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

