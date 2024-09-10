PRASA’s unlawful eviction of CT foreshore occupiers under fire

By Ragheema Mclean

The Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre has reaffirmed its commitment to fight against the unlawful eviction of land occupiers on Old Marine Drive in Cape Town, following a recent court order against the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA).

The law centre is representing 38 individuals whose homes were demolished by PRASA without a court order last month, leaving the affected residents in a vulnerable position.

Reports indicate that during the illegal demolition, a 64-year-old man was stabbed by a security officer and continues to struggle with pain from the incident. In addition to physical harm, many occupiers reported facing intimidation, threats of violence, and xenophobic insults from those enforcing the evictions.

Last Friday, the Western Cape High Court confirmed a temporary interdict initially granted on August 29, which ordered PRASA to return the building materials and personal property taken from the occupiers during the demolitions within 24 hours.

If PRASA failed to comply, they would be required to compensate the occupiers by purchasing materials of the same value.

Despite the court’s clear instructions, PRASA has not complied with the order, drawing further criticism from legal and human rights advocates. They argue that the agency’s actions not only violate the rule of law but also worsen the already precarious situation faced by the affected individuals.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre condemned PRASA’s actions, noting, “To date, PRASA has failed to comply with the court’s order, a clear act of contempt.”

“Only after the 24 hours to comply with the order had expired did PRASA notify the High Court of its intention to appeal the ruling. However, no formal application for the appeal has been filed as yet.” “This is a simple case. PRASA took the law into its own hands, demolishing the homes of poor and vulnerable people. PRASA’s refusal to accept and comply with the order, to take accountability and rectify its wrongs, adds insult to injury,” said Dr. Jonty Cogger, an attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre.

VOC News has reached out to PRASA for comment but did not received a response by the time of publication.

Photo: Pexels