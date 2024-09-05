Salt River, Cape Town  6 September 2024

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

More VOCFM News

PRASA comes under immense scrutiny for failing to detect its former head Daniel Mthimkhulu’s fraudulent qualifications

By Kouthar Sambo

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) former head Daniel Mthimkhulu, has come under immense scrutiny for possessing fraudulent qualifications in engineering and is facing jail time of 15 years.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Thursday, political analyst Zwelethu Jolobe, said the issue goes deeper as it is a reflection on those who failed to scrutinise Mthimkhulu’s background and documentation correctly.

“There are very simple standardised ways to verify these things and PRASA is a large organisation that should have this in place. – this is rather frightening,” added Jolobe.

*VOC News has reached out to PRASA for a response/interview but the entity has declined to comment on the matter.

Photo: VOCfm

Feel free to listen further as he unpacks the latets on this matter.

 

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app