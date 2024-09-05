PRASA comes under immense scrutiny for failing to detect its former head Daniel Mthimkhulu’s fraudulent qualifications

By Kouthar Sambo

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) former head Daniel Mthimkhulu, has come under immense scrutiny for possessing fraudulent qualifications in engineering and is facing jail time of 15 years.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Thursday, political analyst Zwelethu Jolobe, said the issue goes deeper as it is a reflection on those who failed to scrutinise Mthimkhulu’s background and documentation correctly.

“There are very simple standardised ways to verify these things and PRASA is a large organisation that should have this in place. – this is rather frightening,” added Jolobe.

*VOC News has reached out to PRASA for a response/interview but the entity has declined to comment on the matter.

Photo: VOCfm

Feel free to listen further as he unpacks the latets on this matter.