Prasa announces operational trains from Nolungile station in Khayelitsha

By Rachel Mohamed

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has announced that routes along its central line in the city have been extended. The Cape Town to Mandalay line on the central line has been extended to Nolungile train station in Khayelitsha.

Commuters can now access affordable travel at Nolungile and Phillippi stations, with enhanced safety features including CCTV, emergency alarms, and automated doors.

Speaking on VOC News Beat Acting Regional Manager for Prasa, Raymond Maseko said the services reaching Nolungile station is good news and will assist the community with much-needed services as they have been waiting since 2019.

Maseko further indicated that Prasa had been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and had “121 train stations of which they could only operate on 13 stations when their services resumed on the 7th of July 2020.”

