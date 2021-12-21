Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Power restored in various areas in CT

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

City of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has confirmed that power has been restored in Woodstock, D6, East City around Constitution Street, Vredehoek, Gardens, Tamboerskloof, down to Chiappini street and surrounds.

Parts of the city have been in the dark since yesterday after one of the main feeder lines from the Acacia High Voltage Substation to Montagu Gardens and Eskom’s Tafelbaai High Voltage Substation were lost. Hill-Lewis says the full extent of the damage to the substation is yet to be determined.

Photo sourced


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.