Power outage affects several CPT areas

City of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has confirmed that power has been restored in Woodstock, D6, East City around Constitution Street, Vredehoek, Gardens, Tamboerskloof, down to Chiappini street and surrounds.
Parts of the city have been in the dark since yesterday after one of the main feeder lines from the Acacia High Voltage Substation to Montagu Gardens and Eskom’s Tafelbaai High Voltage Substation were lost. Hill-Lewis says the full extent of the damage to the substation is yet to be determined.
The City of Cape Town says work continues to be done to restore power to several areas.
The city says this is after a fault involving at least one high voltage line and fire around the Acacia sub-station affecting the infrastructure has exacerbated the situation. Areas that have been affected include Woodstock and large parts of the CBD.
Meanwhile, Metrorail says it has suspended regional train service due to what it says is an Eskom-related incident.
VOC