Power outage affects several CPT areas

City of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has confirmed that power has been restored in Woodstock, D6, East City around Constitution Street, Vredehoek, Gardens, Tamboerskloof, down to Chiappini street and surrounds.

Parts of the city have been in the dark since yesterday after one of the main feeder lines from the Acacia High Voltage Substation to Montagu Gardens and Eskom’s Tafelbaai High Voltage Substation were lost. Hill-Lewis says the full extent of the damage to the substation is yet to be determined.