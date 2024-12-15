Potential spaza shop owners urged to register before Tuesday deadline

The SA Spaza and the Township Economic Commission of South Africa (TECSA) has urged all citizens interested in the Spaza Shop industry to ensure that they register their spaza shops accordingly.

TECSA together with SA Spaza hosted the inaugural SA Spaza Investment & Trade Expo in Johannesburg.

The expo was aimed at educating people about the spaza registration process. This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 21-day spaza shop registration process ending on Tuesday.

This is after the death of a number of children in suspected food poisoning incidents.

SA Spaza says it will assist South Africans who want to venture into the spaza shop market with the registration process even after the 21 days deadline.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has given spaza shop owners until Tuesday, to get their houses in order.

SA Spaza President, Bheki Twala, says they will assist everyone who needs help.

“When you register a spaza shop it’s not all about the trade permit. You need certain documents. You need a document in terms of the rezoning of the house, SARS, CICP, a bank account. You need a title deed. When you look at those documents, those are documents you cannot get within 21 days.”

The registration process is aimed at assisting government with data as well as to prevent poor health and safety practices which are suspected could have led to the death of children after they consumed food from spaza shops. Twala says they will continue to assist with registration post the deadline.

“Those that will be applying for new licenses, it doesn’t mean that they won’t be able to apply after the 18th. Those that will be starting from scratch because they see the opportunity, they are also welcome to come to municipal offices and apply for the new registration.”

Meanwhile, in Soweto, some local spaza shop owners have called on South Africans to grab the opportunity to be in business.

“There are a lot of opportunities for small startups. But the secret is to start small. Explore all the avenues and that way you will succeed.”

Another owner says, “I would like to see more and more South Africans growing from spaza shops to big business.”

Twala is adamant that regulations will assist to curb deaths.

Source: SABC News