Postbank expands SASSA card distribution sites in Western Cape

Postbank has announced plans to increase the number of new SASSA black card distribution sites in the Western Cape to address growing demand and logistical challenges faced by beneficiaries.

SASSA grant recipients now have until 20 March to replace their old cards after authorities extended the initial 28 February deadline. The decision follows concerns over long queues, limited distribution sites, and delays in the switch-over process.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Postbank spokesperson Bongani Diako reassured recipients that capacity expansion is underway, particularly in high-demand areas.

“The Western Cape is one of the provinces we have prioritized because we really want to push the numbers higher. We are working hard to get there by adding more distribution sites and increasing capacity at existing locations,” he said.

Diako confirmed that those who miss the 20 March deadline will still have access to their grants and be able to replace their cards afterward.

“Postbank will continue distributing black cards beyond the deadline to ensure that everyone receives one. We will also make sure that all beneficiaries are paid, including those who may not have switched cards in time.”

For an updated list of Postbank card replacement sites in the Western Cape, see below.

VOC News

Photo: Supplied