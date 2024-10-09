Salt River, Cape Town  9 October 2024

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

More VOCFM News

Postbank dismisses fake news affecting SASSA gold card users

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

The South African Postbank has dismissed fake news circulating on social media, requesting South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) gold card holders to switch to using a South African Bank card account to access their grants.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Wednesday, Postbank spokesperson Bongani Diako said beneficiaries should contact the Postbank if they need clarity around grant payouts.

“We have noticed a recent spike in fake news going around and we wish to urge beneficiaries to not fall for these traps. The Postbank and SASSA will always share news of any change ahead of time on media platforms,” he said.

Diako further said in time, the department does plan to do away with the gold cards, but this will be communicated timeously.

“We are in the process of having grant beneficiaries switch to a bank of their choice instead of using the gold cards, but this process has not been conducted in the Western Cape yet,” he stressed.
Listen to full audio here:

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app