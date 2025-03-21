Postbank black card rollout to continue beyond deadline

The South African Postbank has assured grant beneficiaries that they will continue to issue Postbank black cards, even after the deadline of March 20th.

Postbank spokesperson Bongani Diako said if recipients have not yet transitioned, they will still get their grant through an alternate payment option at Post Office counters.

“All SASSA beneficiaries using gold cards who have not migrated to Postbank black cards are urged to continue visiting Postbank sites at Shoprite, Checkers, Usave, Pick n Pay, Boxer and Spar to change as soon as possible. They can also dial *120*355# to find places where they can replace cards,” he added.