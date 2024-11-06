Possibility Of Increasing 30% Pass Mark Remains Under Consideration

By Rachel Mohamed

The Department of Basic Education has assured the public the possibility of increasing the 30% pass mark for matric has remained under consideration. Minister Siviwe Gwarube announced the formation of an advisory council to determine the feasibility of such a move. The issue has been a subject of public debate, with many arguing that it sets a low standard for academic achievement.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show Education activist, Hendrick Makaneta has raised concerns about the quality of academic achievement for learners only obtaining a 30% pass rate for matriculants.

He shifted the blame to politicians entering the academic space to try and gain support in the education sector, claiming that politicians wanted more learners to pass. However, they tend to be seen as doing a good job when decreasing the pass rate to push their agenda.

“85% is a good performance if you hear about it, but the reality is the quality of the pass rate.”

Listen for the full interview:

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm