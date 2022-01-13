Portuguese / Spanish / English Sisi: Rebuilding Gaza needs more than $500m offered by Egypt

Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Sisi: Rebuilding Gaza needs more than $500m offered by Egypt

Reconstructing Gaza needs more than the $500 million offered by Egypt following the Israeli offensive between 11-21 May 2021, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said yesterday.

Speaking at a panel of the World Youth Forum (WYF) conference in the Egyptian Red Sea resort city of Sharm El Sheikh, Al-Sisi said: “We wished to contribute more than this sum [$500m].”

He added: “I hope that the reconstruction process we promised will end as soon as possible for the sake of our brothers in the Gaza Strip.”

The Egyptian president called on the donor countries to provide financial aid to the United Nations Relief and Work Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) so that it would be able to fulfil its duties towards the Gaza Strip.

“Our role will continue and we urge the donors to never abandon UNRWA,” he said.

Director of the UNRWA’s representative in Cairo, Sahar Lijbour, thanked the Egyptian president for his support for the organisation.

Source: Middle East Monitor 


