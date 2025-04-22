Pope Francis passes away at the age of 88 at his Vatican residence

Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 at his Vatican residence on Monday. The pontiff suffered from pneumonia after years of respiratory illness and had returned home from the hospital just weeks ago. He was appointed cardinal by Pope John Paul the Second in 2001 and as Pope in 2013. He implemented significant reforms, including the creation of an accountable Vatican Bureaucracy.

“Yesterday, the Pope called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and access to humanitarian aid during his Easter message. He also urged the international community to take action and come to the aid of a starving people longing for a future of peace,” said the Palestinian youth news agency, Quds News Network.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, geopolitical analyst Ashraf Patel, described the Pope’s voice on Palestine as, “compassion, justice, and appeal to global leaders to intervene in the ongoing genocide in Gaza.”

Photo: QudsNen/X