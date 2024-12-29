Popcru alarmed by number of killings, suicides among officers

Police union, Popcru, says it is deeply alarmed and saddened by the increasing number of killings and suicides among law enforcement officers.

The union was reacting to the incident in which a police officer allegedly shot and killed his Gauteng traffic warden girlfriend Chesnay Patricia Keppler in Eldorado Park south of Johannesburg on Thursday.

The police officer then fled the scene and shot himself. He is currently in hospital under police guard.

Popcru says this tragic and concerning trend highlights the severe mental health challenges faced by those who dedicate their lives to protecting and serving communities.

“Law enforcement officers are exposed to high levels of stress, trauma, and dangerous working conditions daily. The emotional toll of these pressures, coupled with the stigma surrounding mental health issues, has led to devastating consequences. It is unacceptable that the very individuals tasked with ensuring the safety and well-being of others often find themselves struggling in silence, unable to access the help and support they need,” says Spokesperson Richard Mamabolo.

Source: SABC

Photo: VOCfm (stock)