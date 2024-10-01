Political analyst says the GNU lacks a long-term plan to address challenges plaguing SA

As the Government of National Unity (GNU) celebrates over 100 days in office, several political analysts and industry experts have described the tenure so far as showing both notable successes and some growing pains.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Tuesday, political analyst Tessa Dooms said the success of the GNU depends on the leadership of the President. Dooms further stressed that there has never been a more important time for a strategic budgeted practical 100 days in office plan.

“We have no sense of what we are measuring the GNU against in terms of its plan and plan of action. Normally political parties make their manifesto known and through that we can hold them to account and ensure that they deliver on what they promised those voting for them, but this is not the case with the GNU,” she stressed.

Dooms further said that certain political parties are using the GNU to highlight the good they do, as apposed to what the long-term plan is under the GNU.

“What we are seeing is sporadic PR stunts from certain ministers, trying hard to show us that it is a good idea for them to be in government,” she added.

When asked if Dooms feels that the implementation of a GNU was a step in the right direction, she said it was too early to tell.

“We have seen so many economic changes, some good. We have seen several months of fuel price cuts, the drop in the repo rate and the strengthening of the Rand to Dollar exchange rate, but until it reaches the poorest of the poor, these economic changes do not mean much,” she stated.

Listen to full interview below: