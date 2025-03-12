Political analyst expectations ahead of the budget speech

The minister of finance, Enoch Godongwana, will be delivering the much-awaited budget speech on Wednesday, with political analysts stating that internal challenges within the Government of National Unity (GNU) are the stumbling block in terms of finalising the budget speech.

Political analyst Sandile Swane said a Value Added Tax (VAT) increase is inevitable.

“Given our history, an increase must happen. The issue is that our politicians are not creative in terms of how to make this budget work for all parties involved. Since 2008 we have been approving failing budgets, but now we actually have to sit and see exactly how we can fit everything into one. We need an active plan on how to ensure that the people of South Africa are not left bleeding financially while at the same time trying to boost the economy,” he said.

Listen to the full audio below: