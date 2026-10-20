Political Analyst criticises McKenzie’s media boycott ahead of Local Government Elections

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has come under criticism due to his decision to boycott the South African media, describing it as unconventional and damaging to media freedom, democracy and his own party ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

In a TikTok video circulating online, McKenzie is seen announcing a boycott of the media and accusing journalists of bias and working with the Democratic Alliance to undermine the party ahead of the elections. He further alleges that IOL owner Iqbal Survé is targeting the PA following the withdrawal of funding for the Cape Town International Jazz Festival.

Members have been instructed to avoid media interviews and debates, except when speaking in their official government capacities, and to focus on campaigning on the ground. He also criticised media coverage of the party and accused journalists of failing to report on issues involving the DA, including the alleged return of R820 million.

Speaking to VOC, Professor of Political Science and International Relations Bheki Mngomezulu says McKenzie should be promoting cultural diversity and national unity rather than restricting engagement with the media.

“On the eve of an election, all political parties want airtime. In fact, at the centre where I am based, we had to cancel an event because we had invited several political parties, but not all of them were included. Those that were excluded began protesting and threatened to disrupt the event. We eventually decided to call it off to avoid any commotion. This confirms the point we are making; politicians want airtime on the eve of an election. What Gayton McKenzie is doing is unconventional and surprising to many people, except those of us who understand how he operates,” said Mngomezulu.

Mngomezulu added that politicians need to be brought together and taught how to conduct themselves in the lead-up to and during elections, as some become so hysterical and overexcited that they end up doing things they would not normally do.

“Recently, we have been talking about Gwede Mantashe and the various things he has been doing. We have also discussed Fikile Mbalula blaming Lulama Ngcukaitobi in the Eastern Cape. One has to ask: what kind of politicians do we have? Do they really understand what they signed up for when they decided to enter politics? believe our politicians, including McKenzie, should think carefully and consider the bigger picture instead of acting on impulse. That is what many of them appear to be doing. When they eventually reflect on their actions and statements, they will probably regret them because they are scoring own goals and effectively campaigning against their own political parties,” he said.

Photo: @SportArtsCultur