Police vehicle torched during Khayelitsha protest

Around 180 disgruntled residents in Khayelitsha protesting poor service delivery set a police vehicle alight on Wednesday night. The incident took place in the Empolweni informal settlement shortly before 21:00, when police attending the protest were attacked.

Western Cape MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Anroux Marais, expressed outrage at the attack.

“This brazen attack on police officers and the deliberate destruction of critical policing resources is a slap in the face of communities who have been urgently calling for more policing resources in the province,” Marais said.

Makhaza police have registered a case of attempted murder, public violence, and malicious damage to property as investigations into the incident continue.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities have urged the public to allow law enforcement to perform their duties safely while protesting grievances and have appealed to anyone with information to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the mobile application MySAPS anonymously.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stock