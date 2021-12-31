Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Police search for third suspect after two caught during attempted hijacking near Gatesville

Local, News
Police have arrested two suspects and are searching for a third, following a dramatic incident in Heideveld on Thursday.

Spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi says suspects in a hijacked vehicle attempted to flee from police before 11am. Gunfire was exchanged and a high-speed chase ensued. The suspect driving ultimately lost control and collided with a VW Polo near to the corners of Klipfontein and Hazel Road in Athlone.

Two suspects, aged 32 and 46, now face a host of charges including possession of: a hijacked vehicle, stolen property, imitation firearm, ammunition, as well as reckless and negligent driving and attempted murder.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.


