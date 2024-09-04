Police Mr Senzo Mchunu is slammed by political parties for having no strategy to fight extortion

By Kouthar Sambo

Early reports revealed that Political parties are battling to combat extortion as claims have been leveled against Police Minister Mr Senzo Mchunu (and police at large) for having no strategy to fight extortion.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Wednesday, an organised crime expert Chad Thomas said the police force lacks the necessary infrastructure and resources to combat crime.

“The tone that is being heard from the minister stems from the realisation of how impactful this has been on each individual. The problem, however, is that the infrastructure will not support the necessary changes required over the short term to combat the serious violent crimes,” explained Thomas.

Photo: Parliament of RSA/X