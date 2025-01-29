Police minister urges GBV victims to seek justice

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has urged victims of gender-based violence (GBV) to remain steadfast and refuse to drop their cases because they were coerced financially or emotionally. Mchunu denounced a situation in which a woman who had been shot by her husband asked for his release.

Spokesperson to the minister, Kamogelo Mogotsi, Mchunu reassured victims that the police are still dedicated to combating GBV and urged them to disregard deceptive promises that encourage abuse.

“We call on all victims to stand firm and see the cases through. We must ensure that those who commit these heinous crimes must be held accountable for their actions and that justice always prevails,” she stressed.