Police Minister Senzo Mchunu to host a national summit on policing in March

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has announced plans to host a national summit on policing in March. The summit aims to develop a more proactive approach to combating crime, in response to growing concerns about the high crime rates in the country. This initiative follows criticism of the police’s reactive approach to law enforcement.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show the Western Cape Provincial Community Police Board Spokesperson Rafique Foflonker stated that the national summit is welcomed.

“We always welcome and embrace the attention we receive from lawmakers because they hold significant power in decision-making. To effect change in the crime situation here, we need to reform the laws,” said Foflonker.

“What the South African Police Service (SAPS) does on the ground is influenced by the decisions made in the courts, which are, in turn, guided by the legislation provided by lawmakers in Parliament. So, why can’t they apply the same approach to addressing crime?”

“Moreover, addressing this issue also requires political will. Minister Senzo Mchunu aims to convene a national summit, but he sits at the very top of the lawmaking and decision-making structure. He can equip the courts with the necessary tools to secure convictions and facilitate the construction of more prisons. Every time someone is arrested, they are sent to jail, and the courts must manage the number of inmates in already overcrowded prisons, often resulting in the release of batches of prisoners.”

