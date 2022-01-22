Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Police launch manhunt following fatal shooting of a Deputy Principal in Tembisa

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for suspects following the fatal shooting of a Deputy principal in Tembisa, east of Johannesburg on Friday.

The victim was shot and killed in the driveway of the Tembisa school.

Police say the motive for the shooting is unclear. Preliminary investigations have revealed that three suspects were responsible.

Police Spokesperson, Mavela Masondo says the suspects were driving a white vehicle.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects were three and driving in a white vehicle. Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist apprehend the suspects to please call the nearest police station or crime stop on 08600 10111. Information can also be given anonymously via MySAPS App that can be downloaded from any smartphone."

Source: SABC News


