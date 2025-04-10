Police Investigate Fatal Shooting and Attempted Murder in Belgravia

Athlone police are investigating two linked shooting incidents that took place in Belgravia early Thursday morning, 10 April, leaving one man dead and another critically injured.

According to SAPS spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, officers were dispatched to Canal Street at approximately 06:05, where they discovered the body of an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Shortly thereafter, the same suspects allegedly fled on foot to nearby Pearl Street, where they opened fire on a second man. The victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care.

“Information at our disposal indicates that unknown gunmen opened fire on a male in Canal Street, fatally wounding him. The suspects then fled on foot to Pearl Street, where they shot and seriously injured another male,” said Swartbooi.

While the exact motive remains under investigation, police suspect the incident is gang-related. No arrests have been made at this stage.

Swartbooi appealed to the public for assistance. “The circumstances surrounding this incident are being investigated and a public appeal for information is made. Crime Stop can be contacted on 08600 10111 or the mobile application MySAPS can be used anonymously,” he added.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile