Police investigate fatal gang-related shooting in Beacon Valley

Police have launched an investigation following a fatal gang-related shooting in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain, on Tuesday afternoon (4 March).

SAPS spokesperson Captain F.C. Van Wyk confirmed that a 35-year-old man was shot and killed, while five others, aged between 12 and 44, sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

“According to reports, SAPS members responded to a shooting incident at the mentioned address and, on arrival, found one male with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel,” said Van Wyk.

Further investigations revealed that the victims were sitting on a pavement under a tree when a white VW Polo pulled up. Four occupants exited the vehicle and opened fire before fleeing the scene. No arrests have been made.

This incident comes amid ongoing gang violence in Mitchells Plain, with another shooting reported in Lentegeur. A video circulating online shows a group of armed gang members firing shots in broad daylight while running across an open park where children are usually seen playing.

Speaking to VOC News, Cape Flats Safety Forum Chairperson Abie Isaacs condemned the escalating violence.

“We have noted with concern the shooting incidents in both Lentegeur and Beacon Valley. We call on authorities to ramp up their efforts in these areas, which we refer to as urban terror. Once again, we urge the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) as a force multiplier to deal with this gang war,” said Isaacs.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels