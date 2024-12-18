Police investigate double murder in Lavender Hill

Steenberg police have launched an investigation into two counts of murder following a drive-by shooting on Hilary Drive in Lavender Hill on Tuesday evening, 17 November.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk confirmed that the victims were a 13-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, both found with gunshot wounds to the head. The boy also sustained gunshot wounds to his legs.

“The victims were declared dead on the scene by medical personnel. It is alleged that unknown suspects in a white Toyota Corolla opened fire on them in a drive-by shooting,” said Van Wyk.

The motive for the shooting is believed to be linked to ongoing gang conflicts between local groups.

“We appeal to anyone with information about this fatal incident to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS mobile application anonymously.”

Speaking to VOC News, Chairperson of the Steenberg Community Policing Forum (CPF) Nicola Small condemned the violence, particularly as it involved minors.

“We strongly condemn the violence perpetrated against minors and fully support SAPS in their investigation. We appeal to anyone with information to contact Steenberg SAPS or Crime Stop,” Small added.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile