Police investigate burnt body found in Beacon Valley

An inquest docket has been registered by Mitchells Plain police following the discovery of human remains on Sunday, 10 November 2024, in Metropolitan Street, Beacon Valley.

The remains were found by residents walking across a field, who noticed a human foot emerging from the ground.

The identity of the remains has not yet been determined.

Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana stated:

“According to reports the members responded to a compliant and upon arrival at the scene they found one left leg bottom of the knee that was half burned, broken and two unknown bones stuck into the ground.”

Manyana said the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

Speaking to VOC News, Abie Isaacs, Chairperson of the Cape Flats Safety Forum, expressed concern over the recurring issue.

“Once again, another body has been found in Beacon Valley. We call on the sub-council to clear the bushes specifically on the Beacon Hill, as we have urged before. It’s important to address these concealed areas that could facilitate criminal activities,” said Isaacs.

“We again call on the community report any suspicious crime activities to report it to the South African Police Services or the authorities.”

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile