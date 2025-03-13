Police hunt for suspects in R1.35 million V&A Waterfront jewellery heist

Table Bay police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a group of individuals suspected of committing a jewelry heist at the V&A Waterfront on February 22, 2025.

Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana said the incident involved three unidentified women and one man, who entered a jewelry store in Alfred Mall at the Waterfront.

The group initially inquired about products and asked to examine several pieces of jewelry.

“One of the women tried on a piece of jewelry, and after browsing, the group exited the store,” said Manyana.

“A few minutes later, they returned while the shop assistant was still putting the jewelry back. One of the women requested to see a pendant again, and after being assisted, the group left once more.”

It was only later that the shop assistant realized two rings and a pendant, valued at a staggering R1.35 million, were missing from the display cabinet. Security was alerted, but by then, the suspects had already left the V&A Waterfront.

Police are urging anyone with information about the suspects or their whereabouts to come forward.

Detective Warrant Officer Abrahams can be contacted at 082 522 2572, or members of the public can call Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

VOC News

Photos: Supplied