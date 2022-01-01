Police festive season operations yield results

LOCAL

Two suspects aged 32 and 37 were arrested and detained at Brackenfell SAPS on cases of possession of prohibition firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of stolen vehicle and robbery on Thursday.

Members of Maitland Flying Squad followed up on information in Brackenfell about a vehicle that was stolen in the Milnerton area. According to Police spokesperson, Captain Frederick Van Wyk, the vehicle with the suspects were involved in numerous courier robberies in the Peninsula.

Upon searching the vehicle, a .38 Special revolver was found under the back seat. Both suspects are expected to make a court appearance in the Kuilsrivier Magistrates Court on the mentioned charges.

Belhar Crime Prevention Unit arrested a 21 year old suspect for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in Sonata Street Belhar on Thursday.

The members were busy with patrols when they saw a male standing at a premises. When he saw police approaching, he ran inside the yard. A chase ensued and the suspect was apprehended with a 9mm pistol and ammunition in his possession.

Meanwhile, the same members arrested two suspects ages 21 and 47 for the possession of 1799 crayfish tails in Paardeberg Street, Belhar.

The members received information of people counting crayfish tails at a premises. They followed up the information and asked the occupants of the house if they have a permit to possess crayfish. As the suspects could not produce a valid permit, both suspects were arrested and detained at Belhar SAPS.

The crayfish tails were handed over to the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries. Once charged the suspects will appear in the Bellville Magistrates Court on charges under the Living Marine Resources Act.