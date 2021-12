Police are calling on the public to come forward with information regarding a car crash on the R300 Highway on Friday.

This as police investigate the death of a toddler boy, who was reported missing at Nyanga SAPS.

The parents of two-year-old Enkosi Nkolisa confirmed his identity at the mortuary today.

Detectives are investigating a case of culpable homicide. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.