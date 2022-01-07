Police arrest two suspects over drug possession in Gugulethu, Nyanga

LOCAL

An elderly man was arrested in Nyanga yesterday after being found with a large amount of dagga.

Police say a 73-year-old was discovered with 23 parcels dagga, 17 dagga “stoppe” and a undisclosed amount of cash. Meanwhile, a 31-year-old suspect was arrested after being busted with a host of drugs in Gugulethu. Police say this includes 10 grams uncut crystal meth, 53 bankies crystal meth, one mandrax tablet, 31 half maxdrax tablets, 227 bankies dagga and one five kilogram compressed dagga. Both suspects are due in the Athlone Magistrate court once charged.

In an unrelated matter, Anti-Gang Unit members opened an enquiry and are searching for suspects, after an AK 47 assault rifle and ammunition was found on an open field on the Stellenbosch Arterial Road, Belhar yesterday.