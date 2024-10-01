Police arrest over 10 000 suspects across the country during Operation Shanela

By Kouthar Sambo

Early reports indicated Police have arrested over 10,000 suspects across the country during Operation Shanela over the last week for crimes. These crimes include murder, attempted murder, rape and assault.

This comes as the operation includes the arrest of an 11th drug mule at OR Tambo International Airport in two months.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive on Tuesday, an organised crime expert, Chad Thomas, said these arrests are not equating to successful prosecutions as South African prisons are overwhelmed.

“Where are all these suspects ladning up? There is a huge arrest rate taking place and once the person is arrested, they get handed over, booked into a cell, and the docket has to go to the detective. The matter is investigated and the detective investigates and it has to become evidentially based and prosecutable for the state to enroll it,” detailed Thomas.

Photo: VOCfm [stock file]