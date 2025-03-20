Pneumonia and diarrhea continue to be the top health hazards for babies in the Garden Route District

The Western Cape Department of Health is urging parents and caregivers to exercise caution in order to prevent and treat respiratory and diarrheal illnesses in young children.

In the Garden Route District Municipality, pneumonia and diarrhea continue to be the leading health risks for newborns and young children.

Regional health spokesperson Nadia Ferreira reported that between November last year and March 3rd of this year, 1,585 children in the district were admitted to public hospitals due to pneumonia.

“The first 1,000 days of a child’s life are critical for ensuring optimal growth and development,” Ferreira explained. “The best way to protect your children is by ensuring they receive all their vaccinations on time, following the recommended schedules.”