Salt River, Cape Town  15 October 2024

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

More VOCFM News

Pinati estate set to witness protest action

By Rachel Mohamed

A group of residents from Pinati estate have joined forces in a bid to host protest action against reckless taxi driving after a minor child was knocked earlier this month, while the driver sped off.

Speaking on VOC News Beat show on Tuesday Sadia Khan, a local activist in the community said they are facing critical issues with taxis taking over their roads, particularly in Bloemvlei and Turfhall Roads during peak hours in the mornings.

“Most of these taxis come from the townships and drive recklessly in the oncoming traffic lane. This is causing congestion and danger to other motorists,” said Khan.

Listen for the full interview:

VOC News:
Photo: VOCfm

 

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app