Pinati estate set to witness protest action

By Rachel Mohamed

A group of residents from Pinati estate have joined forces in a bid to host protest action against reckless taxi driving after a minor child was knocked earlier this month, while the driver sped off.

Speaking on VOC News Beat show on Tuesday Sadia Khan, a local activist in the community said they are facing critical issues with taxis taking over their roads, particularly in Bloemvlei and Turfhall Roads during peak hours in the mornings.

“Most of these taxis come from the townships and drive recklessly in the oncoming traffic lane. This is causing congestion and danger to other motorists,” said Khan.

Listen for the full interview:

VOC News:

Photo: VOCfm