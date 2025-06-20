Phase 2 of Jobseeker Travel Voucher Programme Underway

The Western Cape government has launched Phase 2 of its ‘Getting You to Work’ Jobseeker Travel Voucher Programme, aimed at easing the burden of transport costs for unemployed residents seeking work in the province.

Since its introduction in February 2024, the Department of Mobility has reported that more than 3,700 jobseekers have registered through over 150 employer partners.

Phase 2 was officially launched earlier this month at the Town Centre Library in Mitchells Plain, where more than 300 jobseekers attended the event, registered, and received their gold travel cards from Golden Arrow Bus Services.

Mobility Department spokesperson Muneera Allie described the programme as a crucial step in “opening doors and restoring dignity” for jobseekers.

“Every person deserves a fair shot at opportunity. Phase 2 aims to expand our reach, making it easier for more jobseekers to register, access support, and get to where they need to be,” said Allie.

Key new features in Phase 2 include:

-Self-Registration: Jobseekers can now register online directly, eliminating the need to go through an employer.

-Six Free Trips Per Voucher: Each voucher offers six free trips, valid from 9am to 3pm, Monday to Friday.

-Extended Duration: The programme will run until 31 March 2026.

Western Cape Mobility MEC Isaac Sileku added:

“Our data shows that those who received vouchers had a greater chance of attending interviews, securing work, and participating in skills development,” said Sileku.

“This is the pathway from unemployment to opportunity—Growth for Jobs in action. No one should be left behind because they cannot afford to get to an interview.”

Speaking to VOC News Chanelle Pam, a 31-year-old jobseeker from Pelican Park, says the Western Cape government’s newly expanded travel voucher programme offers a vital lifeline.

“I think that the government is actually doing a good thing by offering free rides with GABS for the unemployed so that we can get to our interviews,” said Pam.

“It’s a great initiative, but I do think that the government should make more jobs available. That would be great.”

For more details and to register, visit the official programme website.

VOC News

Photo: Supplied