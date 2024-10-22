PHA oppose the alleged continuation of the rezoning project!

By Rachel Mohamed

The Philippi Horticultural Area (PHA) Food and Farming Campaign has opposed recent reports indicating that developer Oakland City Development will proceed with its rezoning project in the Philippi area, despite it potentially violating municipal bylaws and side-stepping a court interdict.

This follows concerns raised by activists over the potential approval of the 479-hectare development in Philippi. They argue that the Oakland City Development could devastate farming on the land, dry up the Cape Flats Aquifer, and threaten local food security.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show, Susanna Coleman, a member of the PHA Campaign Committee, criticized the city for not understanding its own policies.

“Oakland developers are currently processing an appeal ordered by the judge in 2020, and it has taken them four years to complete the paperwork. We are particularly concerned about a letter shared by a whistleblower, which indicates that the developers will be granted rezoning approval by the city in October,” she said.

Meanwhile, Eddie Andrews, the City’s Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment said Oakland City subsequently submitted the additional studies in terms of the court order, and the studies were advertised from November 2023 until January 2024.

“This included registered letters to over 3 000 residents in the surrounding area, local ward councilors, and community organisations. Comments were received from interested parties and the applicant (Oakland City) responded to the comments that were received. The City is currently busy drafting the required report related to the rezoning and subdivision of Oakland City’s land. Once complete, the report will be submitted to the General Appeals Authority, which will consider the additional specialist studies as required in terms of the Western Cape High Court order from 2020,” he said.

Photo: PHA Food & Farming Campaign/Facebook