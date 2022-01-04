Petrol price drop welcomed

LOCAL
Government has announced a huge decrease in fuel prices from midnight.
The price of petrol will go down between 68- and 71-cents per litre. Diesel will drop around 68-cents.
The price of liquefied petroleum gas will go down by 70-cents per litre. Illuminating paraffin will cost 71-cents-per liter less from tomorrow.
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy ascribes the welcomed news to a decrease in the average international product prices during the period under review, despite a weaker rand.