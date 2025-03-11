People Against Budget Cuts demand an end to austerity measures

People Against Budget cuts have vehemently opposed any budgetary hikes in Value-Added Taxes (VAT) and also called for an end to austerity measures that have harmed communities.

On Wednesday, Enoch Godongwana, the finance minister, is scheduled to present the budget to Parliament, while several organisations will be hosting a demonstration outside parliament demanding that the government re-evaluate how much money it spends and make sure that economic policies benefit everyone, not just the wealthy.

Speaking at VOC Breakfast on Tuesday morning, Barry Mitchell, spokesperson for the People Against Budget Cuts and Nehawu Parliamentary Officers, said the demonstration is meant to highlight the impact that austerity budget cuts would have on people.

“The massive problem is that we see an increase in VAT as suicidal. We already face such high unemployment rates with so many people already struggling to survive financially,” he added.

