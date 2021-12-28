Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Partial victory handed to coastline communities as court orders Shell to halt seismic blasts

A partial victory has been handed to civil society and environmentalists this morning, as a court temporarily barred Shell from continuing its seismic blasting along the Wild Coast.
The High Court in Makhanda has ordered Shell to stop its exploration for oil and gas until a second part of an interdict is heard.
 
Judge Avinash Govindjee dismissed the first application late last month, after claims that the blasts would cause irreparable damage to marine life, was not proved. Protests and backlash ensued, with coastline communities demanding an end to Shells’ endeavors in court this morning.
 
The urgent interdict was lodged on behalf of coastline communities and environmental organisations, arguing that the survey never underwent environmental authorisation and citing a lack of consultation with affected communities.
Judge Gerald Bloem found that shell had indeed failed to consult those who hold customary rights, including fishing rights, deeming the the consultation process unlawful. In its application, Shell had also not addressed the aspect relating to the threat of harm to the applicant communities’ cultural and spiritual beliefs. 
Sustaining the Wild Coast (SWC)’s Sinegugu Zukulu said the voices of the voiceless have been heard:

The voices of the directly affected people have at last been heard, and the constitutional rights of indigenous people have been upheld.  This case reminds us that constitutional rights belong to the people and not to government, and that the only way that we can assure that the rights of indigenous people are living – and not just written on paper – is if we challenge government decisions that disregard these rights. This victory is hugely significant because we have made sure that the rights of indigenous communities are kept alive.”

Sustaining the Wild Coast’s Nobuntu Mazeka echoed the senitment said that this judgement marks one of the important milestones for not only the South Africa but Africa at large.

“We – the people – we took a stand in fighting against the BULLYING by Politicians, tenderpreneurs, the so called investors who undermine and threaten our livelihoods as ordinary people. The extraction of our natural resources is not a solution for so-called “poverty stricken communities” but a get rich quick scheme of those in power as well as financial control to the greedy Mafias of this world. We are living in borrowed time where money cannot buy their immunity;  the mafias must be warned.”

Amadiba Crisis Committee’s Nonhle Mbuthuma says this case seeks to ensure that profit does not override human rights.

“It is about making sure that the voices of rural communities are as important as the voices of the elite. The case is not just about Shell – it is about both protecting human rights and animal rights which are both enshrined in the constitution. As coastal communities we have relied on the sea for centuries – and we are glad that the judge has recognised that our ocean livelihoods must not be sacrificed for short term profit.”

Amadiba Crisis Committee’s  Siyabonga Ndovela was ecstatic by the ruling:

“I feel impressed and very, very happy and proud that the court has listened to our voices – the people living on the coast. That for me is a big thing, because most of the time we feel that our government is not interested in listening to us – their people.”

“Also, winning in this court case means that we are not alone – the courts are with us in protecting our resources – which are the resources of the citizens of all South Africans. A decision against Shell is a decision to protect the ocean – which is ourselves. This is a decision for all citizens of South Africa – not just the residents of the coast,” said Ndolvela.

“As residents of the coast it is our responsibility to give a shout so that everyone can hear what’s going on around us. And then we work together to protect our resources for future generations so that they can live the life we are living today like our forefathers did. So this judgement is a big win for all of us – citizens and government – the whole of South Africa. I am so happy. Wow!”

The Legal Resources Centre’s Wilmien Wicomb shared the sentiments, adding that the struggle was intense for communities.

The case has huge significance in that it shows that no matter how big a company is, it ignores local communities at its peril. This case is really a culmination of the struggle of communities along the Wild Coast for the recognition of their customary rights to land and fishing, and to respect for their customary processes.”

“The Amadiba and Dwesa-Cwebe communities fought for such recognition in earlier cases, and the Makhanda High Court reminded the state and Shell today, once again, that the indigenous rights of communities are protected by the Constitution from interference, no matter how powerful the intruders are.

The hotly contested sound waves recently kicked off between Morgans Bay and Port St Johns.
A court will need to determine whether or not Shell requires an environmental authorisation obtained under NEMA, before part B of the application commences. A date has not yet been decided.
The outcome of today’s judgement also leaves room for applicants of both interdicts to challenge the overall awarding of exploration, where the public has been called to donate to here, with an initial target of R3 million by 5 January 2022 for legal costs.
Shell may appeal the interim interdict, but it will not suspend the order at this stage.
VOC

