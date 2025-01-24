Parliament’s portfolio committee on Correctional Services expresses concerns at the overcrowded prisons

By Kouthar Sambo

Parliament’s portfolio committee on Correctional Services has expressed concerns at the continued overcrowding in prisons, saying the number of foreigners outnumbered South African inmates.

During the 2023/2024 financial year, the Department of Correctional Services housed 156,000 inmates, while there were only over 105,000 approved bed spaces in correctional facilities nationwide.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show on Friday, the Committee chairperson, Anthea Ramolobeng, said the numbers we are currently looking at translate to 56% are overcrowded in facilities with an excess of 59000 inmates.

“The department still works towards accommodating everyone safely, and it is being taken care of while in the correctional facilities. Once you are incarcerated, you are obliged to be in a correctional facility, and the facility needs to find space for you accordingly,” explained Ramolobeng.

