Parliament’s committee urges NSFAS to ensure all 2025 funding applications are processed accurately

The Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Higher Education is urging the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to ensure that this year’s funding applications are processed accurately, allowing only eligible students to receive support. The committee’s chairperson, Tebogo Letsie, also expressed concerns regarding the delayed release of the 2024 matric results, warning that this could disrupt the start of the academic year.

“We have observed the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) actively working to identify former students who wrongfully benefited from the financial scheme in order to recover some of the funds,” he stated.

VOC News

Photo: NSFAS/Facebook