Parliament will abide by the court ruling on John Hlophe

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said that Parliament respects the court’s findings and takes note of the interpretative guidance it provided on the relevant constitutional provisions.

He further said that parliament will act in accordance with the judgment, emphasising that the institution is studying the ruling to ensure future designations align with constitutional and legal frameworks.

The court’s decision has been welcomed by legal analysts and civil society organisations, who argued that Hlophe’s inclusion on the commission that oversees judicial appointments undermines the integrity of the judiciary.

“As this judgement bears implications for Parliament’s internal arrangements, procedures, and processes relating to the designation of representatives to the JSC and other constitutional bodies, Parliament will take all necessary steps to ensure alignment with the Court’s findings. This includes instituting the appropriate processes to ensure that future designations comply with the constitutional principles outlined in the judgment,” Mothapo added.