More VOCFM News

Parliament will abide by the court ruling on John Hlophe

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said that Parliament respects the court’s findings and takes note of the interpretative guidance it provided on the relevant constitutional provisions.

He further said that parliament will act in accordance with the judgment, emphasising that the institution is studying the ruling to ensure future designations align with constitutional and legal frameworks.

The court’s decision has been welcomed by legal analysts and civil society organisations, who argued that Hlophe’s inclusion on the commission that oversees judicial appointments undermines the integrity of the judiciary.

“As this judgement bears implications for Parliament’s internal arrangements, procedures, and processes relating to the designation of representatives to the JSC and other constitutional bodies, Parliament will take all necessary steps to ensure alignment with the Court’s findings. This includes instituting the appropriate processes to ensure that future designations comply with the constitutional principles outlined in the judgment,” Mothapo added.

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app