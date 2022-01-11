Parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe back in court

The suspect who was arrested in connection with the fire at Parliament is expected to make his second appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old Zandile Mafe faces charges of destruction of essential infrastructure, the possession of an explosive device, arson, theft and housebreaking.

Dozens of firefighters battled to extinguish the fire which broke out in Parliament‘s oldest wing on January 2.

The blaze destroyed offices and led to the collapse of some ceilings.

Mafe made his first appearance last week Tuesday in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court, but his case was postponed to Tuesday for bail information.

His lawyer, Luvuyo Godla, says his client intends to plead not guilty.

On Sunday, his family denied allegations that he had received secret military training in Russia.

Mafe grew up in Mahikeng in the North West and left to find a job in Cape Town a few years ago.

The family rubbished reports that questioned Mafe’s identity and alleged that he had extensive military training overseas.