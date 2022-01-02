Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Parliament confirms break out of fire in Cape Town this morning

Local, News
LOCAL

Parliament’s Presiding Officers have confirmed the breakout of a fire on the Parliamentary precinct in cape Town this morning.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established and investigations are underway by the relevant authorities.

The fire has affected both the Old Assembly Wing and the National Assembly Wing of the buildings of Parliament, which house the chambers of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces. According to a Parliamentary media release, the fire has been contained in the old wing.

Firefighters are currently trying to control the fire in the New Wing, where the fire has affected the National Assembly Chamber. Officials, Police and security personnel of Parliament are in the Parliamentary Precinct assessing the situation. No injuries have been recorded.


